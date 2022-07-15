Homemaker loses ₹1.16 lakh to online fraud

The South Division Cyber Crime Police are on the lookout for a cyber fraudster who duped a homemaker luring her into an online money doubling scheme and made away with over ₹ 1 lakh.

The victim, Rakshitha Bindu, from Kaveri Nagar in Banashankari, complained to the police on Wednesday. She said that she received a random message on WhatsApp offering to double the money that she would invest instantly. The message also had a link to make the investment.

Ms. Bindu transferred ₹100 and she received ₹190 instantly. Excited, she then made a second investment of ₹760 for which she received ₹1,115 in her account. She then transferred ₹1 lakh from her husband’s account which she had accessed and waited for the return, but in vain.

Neither she received any return nor any message about the investment. Shocked, Ms. Bindu made futile attempts to reach the number before calling the control room to report the incident. The police are now trying to track down the accused through the money trail.