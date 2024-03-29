GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Home Guard crushed to death under chariot during Uchchai ceremony in Kalaburagi

March 29, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 31-year-old Home Guard was crushed to death after a chariot ran over him during Uchchai ceremony that marks the beginning of the annual car festival of the historic Sharanabasaveshwar Temple in Kalaburagi on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Ram, a resident of Itaga village in Chitaguppa taluk of Bidar district.

He fell down in the commotion as the chariot began to roll on the temple premises and came under its wheels to be killed instantly.

Three police personnel on duty were injured in the incident. The situation was brought under control by the police. The injured police personnel have been shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

