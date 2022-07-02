Home-alone woman found murdered

A 75-year-old home-alone woman was found murdered at her house in Vinayaka Layout at Channammanakere Acchukattu on Friday night.

Yashodamma, who was the owner of a three-storeyed building, was staying in the ground floor, and had rented out the other portions of the house. Her son stayed nearby with his family.

According to the police, the murder came to light on Saturday morning when one of the tenants found her lying in a pool of blood. Based on his information, the police conducted the spot investigation before shifting the body for post-mortem. The police suspect it to be murder for gain as a gold chain and a pair of bangles were missing.

The police are questioning tenants and the neighbours, and checking CCTV footage. They suspect that the accused was known to the victim.