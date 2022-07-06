Holiday for schools in three taluks of Hassan on July 7

India Meteorological Department issued warning of heavy rains in Malnad district next four days

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish has declared a holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres in Arakalgud, Alur and Sakaleshpur taluks on Thursday in view of heavy rains in these taluks. The holiday applies to all primary schools and high schools, besides Anganwadi centres in these taluks.

Many parts of the district have been receiving moderate to heavy rains for the last two days. India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Shivamogga districts until July 8. The department has warned of heavy rains (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) in Hassan until July 11.