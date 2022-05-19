Holiday for schools in Shivamogga
Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani declared a holiday for all schools in the district on Thursday due to heavy rains.
In a communication to the media, he said this was done in view of the safety of schoolchildren. This applies to all government, aided and unaided primary and high schools in the district.
The Meteorology Department issued a red alert for Shivamogga on the day.
