Hole Honnur CHC will be upgraded, says Sports Minister

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports and in-charge of Shivamogga district K.C. Narayana Gowda inaugurating the new building of the community health centre at Hole Honnur in Bhadravathi taluk on March 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda has said that the community health centre at Hole Honnur would be upgraded soon. He spoke after inaugurating the new building of the health centre and staff quarters at Hole Honnur on Sunday.

At present, the centre has the capacity to accommodate 30 beds. Soon, it will be upgraded to accommodate 50 beds. “The State government is committed to improving rural health infrastructure facilities. The government will utilise funds to render better services for the people,” he said.

Minister for RDPR K.S. Eshwarappa said the government hospital rendered significant services during the pandemic. Because of the effective steps taken by the department, the number of deaths due to the infection was brought down. The Mc Gann Hospital had been known for its high-quality service, he added.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra lauded the Union Government for providing funds for rural health infrastructure. Ashok Naik, Shivamogga Rural MLA,who presided over the function, said Hole Honnur would be upgraded into town panchayat soon and with that the town would get better infrastructure facilities.

District Health Officer Rajesh Suragihalli, RCH Officer Nagaraj Naik and others were present.