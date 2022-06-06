H.N.P. Vittal dead
The former Honorary President and Secretary of Rashtrotthana Vidya Parishat and noted physician H.N.P. Vittal passed away at Hagaribommanahalli in Ballari district on Sunday. He was 86.
Known for his social service in the field of medicine, Dr. Vittal was involved in various philanthropic activities too.
He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.
Member of Legislative Assembly S. Bhima Naik and several leaders paid their last respects during the funeral that took place on Monday.
