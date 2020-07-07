Hit by COVID, govt. decides to raise resources through ‘permanent grant’ of land leased to private organisations

In yet another controversial move, the cash-strapped State government has decided to raise resources by allowing “permanent grant” of its land that has been leased out to various private organisations by prescribing rates on a par with guidance value.

In a notification issued on Monday, the Revenue Department referred to the practice of the State government leasing out its land to private, voluntary, religious and charitable organisations besides educational institutions and industrial bodies for various purposes for 30 years under the provisions of Section 19 of Karnataka Land Grant Rules, 1969. The deputy commissioners had powers to extend the lease by another five years if there was a need.

However, it had now been decided to allow an one-time permanent grant of land to those it had been leased by prescribing rates on a par with the guidance value to “stabilise the State’s financial condition” in the wake of the lockdown enforced in some areas due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the order issued by Under Secretary to Revenue Department C. Balaram said.

Accordingly, the order has prescribed two different kinds of rates for the permanent grant of leased land. If the organisation wants to use the land for the purpose for which it has been leased out to it, then it has to pay charges on a par with the guidance value. However, the organisations will have to pay double the guidance value if they want to use the land for the purposes other than those for which the land has been leased out, the order states.

It has asked the deputy commissioners concerned to send a proposal to the government on permanent grant of leased land by making use of the provisions under Section 27 of the Karnataka Land Grant Rules.

Even those who are not willing to opt for the outright grant of leased land are also in for a scrutiny as the order instructs the deputy commissioners to inspect the leased land of those who do not want to exercise the option of outright grant.

The deputy commissioners have been asked to find out the exact quantum of land that has not been put to use by the organisations that have taken it on lease and initiate measures to withdraw such “unused land” from them.

Apprehension

The move of the government has caused concern among various sections. When contacted by The Hindu, farmers’ leader Kurubur Shanthakumar expressed apprehension over the manner in which the leased land was being allowed to be purchased by private organisations through outright grant.

“Our concern is about the methods of assessing the actual market value of the land. There is a huge difference between guidance value and market value. There will be a large-scale loss to the State exchequer if the government just grants the land on the basis of guidance value,” Mr. Shanthakumar observed.

He suggested that if the government had genuine intentions of raising resources to help tide over the COVID-19 situation, it should opt for public auctioning of the leased land in a transparent manner without allowing the district administration to transact merely on the basis of guidance value. Those who have taken the land on lease should also buy the land by participating in public auction, he suggested.