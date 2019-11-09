‘Historic judgment’

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict, Ambaraya Ashtagi, vice-president of BJP’s rural district unit and the former zilla panchayat member, termed the judgment as historic.
In a release, Mr. Ashtagi said that the ruling gave justice to the faith of millions of people, who were eagerly looking at the apex court.
“The apex court has amicably resolved the long-pending issue. The unanimous verdict has not left any party in the case disappointed by offering relief to everybody. It has also directed the Union government to get the temple built in the same disputed place in Ayodya. With this judgement, all the hurdles in the way of realising the dream of Ram Mandir in Ayodya have been removed. The Ram Mandir in Ayodya will soon be a reality. The verdict has also paved the way for peaceful and harmonious coexistence of communities involved in the case,” he said.
