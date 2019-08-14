Karnataka

Hindustani, Carnatic concerts on Sunday

more-in

Sangeet Bharati Foundation, Mangaluru, will host ‘Monsoon Raga’, a music concert, in the city on August 18 at Dhyana Mandira, Sharada Vidyalaya, Kodialbail at 6 p.m.

Shadaj Godkhindi, Bengaluru, will present a flute concert. He will be accompanied on the tabla by Roopak Kallurkar from Bengaluru.

It will be followed by a vocal concert by Sanjoy Banerjee of Kolkatta. He will be accompanied by Narendra L. Nayak on the harmonium and Hindole Manjumdar from Kolkatta on the tabla, a press release said.

Sangeetha Parishath and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will host ‘Yuva Sangeethotsava - 2019’ on the premises of Sharada Vidyayla on August 18 from 10 a.m. It will be in the auditorium on the fourth floor of the vidyayala.

Prajna Adiga and Murali Sangeeth will present Carnatic vocal concerts in the forenoon. They will be followed by a violin concert by Sunada P.S. and Supreetha P.S. at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m., there will be a Carnatic vocal concert by Sarvesh Devasthali. It will be followed by a vocal concert by Shraddha Kote at 5 p.m.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
music festival
Mangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2019 5:13:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/hindustani-carnatic-concerts-on-sunday/article29087975.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY