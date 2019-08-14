Hindustani, Carnatic concerts on Sunday

Sangeet Bharati Foundation, Mangaluru, will host ‘Monsoon Raga’, a music concert, in the city on August 18 at Dhyana Mandira, Sharada Vidyalaya, Kodialbail at 6 p.m.

Shadaj Godkhindi, Bengaluru, will present a flute concert. He will be accompanied on the tabla by Roopak Kallurkar from Bengaluru.

It will be followed by a vocal concert by Sanjoy Banerjee of Kolkatta. He will be accompanied by Narendra L. Nayak on the harmonium and Hindole Manjumdar from Kolkatta on the tabla, a press release said.

Sangeetha Parishath and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will host ‘Yuva Sangeethotsava - 2019’ on the premises of Sharada Vidyayla on August 18 from 10 a.m. It will be in the auditorium on the fourth floor of the vidyayala.

Prajna Adiga and Murali Sangeeth will present Carnatic vocal concerts in the forenoon. They will be followed by a violin concert by Sunada P.S. and Supreetha P.S. at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m., there will be a Carnatic vocal concert by Sarvesh Devasthali. It will be followed by a vocal concert by Shraddha Kote at 5 p.m.