Karnataka

Hindalga prison inmate found dead

An inmate of the Hindalaga prison was found dead in the jail in Belagavi on Sunday.

Manjunath Naikar, 20, was found dead in an abandoned corner of the prison. He was facing trial for charges under POCSO. The police had arrested him after he was accused of raping his minor relative.

Jail officers said he was from Bachchanakeri village near Kittur and was a loner and spoke to few other inmates. The accused had allegedly decided to end his life as he was upset, a jail officer said.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Belgaum
prison
crime
death
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2022 10:45:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/hindalga-prison-inmate-found-dead/article65964016.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY