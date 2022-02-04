Karnataka

Hijab controversy resonates in Mysuru

Hijab-wearing students being stopped at the gate of Government PU College in Kundapur in Udupi district on February 3, 2022.  

The hijab controversy that arose after restrictions were imposed by authorities of Government Pre-University College for Girls in Udupi resonated in Mysuru when a group of girl students held a demonstration in favour of hijab on February 4.

The students gathered in Bannimantap in Mysuru. They wore hijab and carried placards reading: ‘Hijab covers my hair, not the brain!’, ‘I love hijab’, ‘I choose to hijab’ and ‘Hijab – My pride, my choice, my freedom’.

The students participating in the demonstration were from different educational institutions in Mysuru.


