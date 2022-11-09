Highest number of voters in Bengaluru South

There are 91,15,805 voters in Bengaluru, of which 47,35,952 are male, 43,78,214 are female, and 1,639 are others. Out of the 28 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru, Bengaluru South has the highest voters (6,41,466) and Shivajinagar the lowest (1,91,728). The publication of final electoral rolls will take place on January 5, 2023.