There are 91,15,805 voters in Bengaluru, of which 47,35,952 are male, 43,78,214 are female, and 1,639 are others. Out of the 28 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru, Bengaluru South has the highest voters (6,41,466) and Shivajinagar the lowest (1,91,728). The publication of final electoral rolls will take place on January 5, 2023.
Highest number of voters in Bengaluru South
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.