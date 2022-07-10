Higher Education Council comes out with common calendar of events for UG, PG colleges

Higher Education Minister asks that schedule be followed mandatorily

The State Higher Education Council (SHEC) has prepared a common calendar of events for academic activities in universities and degree colleges for the first time. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, has instructed all universities and colleges in the State to mandatorily follow the calendar of events worked out for the academic year 2022-23.

As per the calendar, the admission for degree courses across the State would commence on July 11 and classes would start between August 17 and 24. Likewise, admission for post-graduation would commence on October 15, and classes for the same would start between November 2 and 14.

So far, each university would have its own calendar of events and this was causing inconvenience and confusion among students. Considering the plight of students, the common calendar of events has been brought out, the Minister explained.

A release said the calendar has been finalised after consultations with Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of all the universities in the State at a virtual meeting held on July 7 chaired by B. Thimme Gowda, Vice-Chairperson, State Higher Education Council.

The calendar contains the schedule of commencing date of semesters, admission period with/without fine, dates on which classes for respective semesters begin, dates on which classes for respective dates end, dates on which examination and valuation commence, and date of announcement of results, details of holidays, etc.

“A total of 6 undergraduate courses, 4 post-graduate courses, and 8 semesters of professional courses have been considered while preparing the calendar. It has been instructed that faculty on vacation should attend the assigned examination work including valuation,” Dr. Ashwath Narayan said.

He chaired the meeting of Vice-Chancellors and Registrars regarding this on July 7.