GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High Court rejects lawyers’ plea for issuing direction to arrest six accused police personnel

December 13, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday made it clear that it cannot direct the police to arrest the accused persons either in the complaint lodged by an advocate against police personnel for allegedly assaulting or in the counter complaints lodged by the police against him and other advocates in connection with the recent case of clash between the lawyers and the police in Chikkamagaluru.

Pointing out that it is the prerogative of the investigation officer of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), to whom the probe has been transferred from the Chikkamagaluru police, the court said that it would be contrary to law if it accepted the plea of the Advocate Association, Bengaluru, to issue direction to arrest the six accused police.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit made these observations while disposing of the PIL petition, which the court had suo motu initiated on December 1 by taking cognisance of November 30 incident of alleged assault on an advocate, Preetam, by the police inside the police station in Chikkamagaluru following arguments over traffic rule violation.

Acted promptly

Observing that the court is satisfied with the prompt action taken by the State government by transferring the probe to the CID, the Bench said that it cannot issue any direction on investigation as the probe on the First Information Reports is at preliminary stage and the advocates have not placed any material to show that there is delay in conducting investigation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.