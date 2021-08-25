High Court asks govt. to take decision on paediatric cardiology wing in Kalaburagi

The High Court of Karnataka recently passed an order asking the State government to take a decision on starting a paediatric cardiology wing and appointing a paediatric cardiologist either in the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) or the newly constructed Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Kalaburagi.

A Division Bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and N.S. Sanjay Gowda passed the order on August 16 through videoconferencing on a petition filed by a Kalaburagi-based activist and president of Know Your Rights Association Abdul Razak.

The petitioner stated that establishing a paediatric cardiology wing will help in reducing child mortality rate in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

The State government in turn filed an objection stating that there is space constraint in establishing an additional paediatric cardiology unit in the existing hospital complex. The statement further said that a new 350-bed Jayadeva hospital is under construction and once it becomes operational, paediatric cardiology services can be introduced.

The court further directed the State government to take an appropriate decision on establishing a paediatric cardiology wing either in GIMS or in the Kalaburagi branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research.

“We are sure that while taking a decision, the State government will bear in mind that the right to health is also an integral part of the right to life guaranteed by Article 21,” it said.

The court directed the State government to take an appropriate decision within a month from the date of the order and place it on record before the next date of hearing.