Karnataka

High command will decide my role: Vijayendra

BJP State vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra has said his role either in the party or the State government would be decided by the party’s high command.

He told presspersons in Shivamogga on Friday that he was not expecting any bigger role in the party or the government. “The party will decide if I should contest in the Assembly election. The same applies to the question whether I would be inducted into the Cabinet. I have no expectations. The party will take a call. I am a worker of the party.”

The party, he said, had decided to conduct social service activities for seven days to mark the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Workers across the country had organised blood donation camps, visits to old-age homes for distribution of fruits and many such works.

Answering a question on the demolition of temples, Mr. Vijayendra said the officers should act considering the public mood, though there was a ruling from the Supreme Court. “The officers have to take local people into confidence before implementing the court’s orders. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also issued a statement on this issue and issued clear instruction to officers”, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 6:29:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/high-command-will-decide-my-role-vijayendra/article36517820.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY