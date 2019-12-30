High command asks State Cong. to decide on new leaders

While the resignations of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Dinesh Gundu Rao as KPCC president has left the State Congress in a quandary, the party high command that started the process of consultation to decide on new leadership a fortnight ago has now directed the State leaders to arrive at a consensus.

Although a final decision on the resignations and the new leadership is likely to be taken only after January 15, party sources said the high command has asked former KPCC president G. Parameshwara to coordinate and initiate discussion on the issue among State leaders, including Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar, H.K. Patil, Mallikarjun Kharge, B.K. Hariprasad, and K.H. Muniyappa. “This is to ensure that there are no differences among the State leaders on who should lead Congress in the State. Once the State leaders arrive at a consensus, the high command will take a final decision,” sources said.

Also, taking note of complaints of groupism in the party that has hit the Congress hard in the State, the high command has reportedly directed Mr. Parameshwara to coordinate and resolve such differences. “Although there are no elections now, it is important that the party is strengthened, especially in the aftermath of some favourable indications in Maharashtra and Jharkand. There is a need for State leaders to remain united and rebuild the party from the grassroots,” sources said. With some Congress legislators exerting pressure on the high command to not let Mr. Siddaramaiah step down from his post as Leader of the Opposition, the central leadership is unlikely to accept his resignation.

However, the high command is said to be open to the idea of appointing a new KPCC president and CLP leader. Senior party leaders Bhakta Charan Das and Madhusudan Mistry held consultations over the issue of new leadership in the State Congress 10 days ago and submitted a few names for the posts recommended by the State leaders.

While several senior leaders, including Mr. Parameshwara, Mr. Shivakumar, Mr. H.K. Patil, M.B. Patil, and K.H. Muniyappa are in the race for the post of KPCC president, sources said Mr. Shivakumar is the frontrunner.

Sources also revealed that Mr. Shivakumar had a brief chat on the issue with Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi, where he had gone to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren as Chief Minister.