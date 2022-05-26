Congress leader H.K. Mahesh has alleged that the BJP government was trying to saffronize school textbooks in the name of revising the text.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Thursday, Mr.Mahesh said the BJP was implementing its hidden agenda through the committee headed by Rohit Chakratheertha.

“The committee has people from one particular community and caste. There is none from either another religion or caste. Chakravarthi Sulibele, who is popular for his misleading speeches filled with lies, has been included as an author. Such textbooks will have adverse impact on students”, he said.

Meeting

A meeting of writers and representatives of progressive organisations was held on the issue of textbook controversy at Kannada Sahitya Parishat Bhavan in Hassan on Thursday. Many people expressed their opinions against the revision of textbooks by the committee headed by Mr. Chakratirtha.