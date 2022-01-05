Heritage music festival from today

The heritage music festival to mark 60 years of Sri Prasanna Vidya Ganapathi Mandali Charitable (SPVGMC) Trust will commence from Thursday.

Though the original schedule was to conduct the festival from January 6 to January 25, the weekend curfew and lockdown forced the organisers to reschedule the concerts that were slated for Saturdays and Sundays.

Trust secretary C.R. Himamshu said the festival to be held at 8th Cross, V.V.Mohalla and the inaugural concert will be a vocal-nagaswara jugalbandi featuring by T.M.Krishnan and Sheik Mahabook Subhani and Sheik Kalleshabi. The concert, to commence from 6.45 p.m, will be preceded by Kavya Vachana at 5.30 p.m.

A slew of artistes - both established and budding – will perform in the festival which is a continuation of the tradition started by the trust during Ganapathi festivals 60 years ago. “We should have ideally conducted the festival during September to coincide with Ganesha Chaturthi festival season but it could not be held due to the pandemic’, said Mr. Himamshu.