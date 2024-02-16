Heritage markets in Mysuru to get new lease of life

February 16, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The State Budget for 2024-25 presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah states that the renowned Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market will be ‘’developed in traditional manner’’.

Both the heritage structures are over 100 years old and their future is in jeopardy as there is a strong lobby in support of their demolition and reconstruction of a new complex.

Though the Budget states that the two markets will be developed, no allocations have been made for the purpose. Besides, the statement that the two markets will be ‘’developed in traditional manner’’ is open to interpretation and could also mean demolish and rebuild.

But heritage expert N.S. Rangaraju opined that being Grade A heritage buildings and notified as such, they cannot be demolished and rebuild in ‘’heritage style’’ as being stated by those lobbying for its demolition.

Though the High Court of Karnataka after considering both the views including reports from the expert committee dismissed a petition challenging the demolition, the stakeholders have approached the Supreme Court and the issue is pending before it.

Mr. Rangaraju, who was the Chairperson of the Department of History and Archaeology, University of Mysore, said that in the run-up to the Budget, a meeting was convened by the Deputy Commissioner and the issue came up for discussion. No decision as such can be taken till the Apex Court gives its final verdict.

Lansdowne Building has been out of bounds for the public since August 2012 when a portion of the heritage structure collapsed resulting in the death of four persons. Though Devaraja Market is functional, a portion of it on the northern side collapsed in 2016. Though multiple teams have conducted studies on the structural stability and strength of the two markets, heritage experts including conservation architects have averred that both the markets can be saved.