Heritage market demolition: MLA’s outreach to Wadiyars

Chamaraja MLA calls on Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

Chamaraja MLA L.Nagendra and MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy on Friday called on Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family and sought to apprise her of the developments related to Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building.

The attempt to coopt the Wadiyars follows strong opposition to the proposed demolition of the two structures approved by the District Heritage Committee. The titular maharaja Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar had also hit the streets and had inaugurated a protest march by the tenants of the Devaraja Market recently.

The Wadiyars have been vocal in expressing their ire over the proposed demolition and had offered to take up the restoration through their own heritage wing which has restored the interiors of Jaganmohan Palace.

The MLA said Ms.Wadiyar was apprised of the decisions taken by the various taskforces and expert committees that were constituted to the study the integrity of the structures. He also spoke about the decision of the council of the Mysuru City Corporation, varied opinion given by the heritage committee etc and provided materials for her perusal.

The MLA is among those supportive of the demolition and he said that Ms. Wadiyar gave them a patient hearing and said that she would discuss the issue with heritage experts known to her once again and give her opinion on how best the two markets could be put to public use. Deputy Director of the Palace Board Subramanya and other officials of the MCC were present.