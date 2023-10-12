Heritage exploration during Dasara

October 12, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage will hold a heritage walk, heritage cycling and heritage tonga ride as part of Dasara.

This is to encourage the citizens to explore and apprise themselves of the built heritage of Mysuru and get a historical perspective of the monuments that dot the cityscape.

Dasara will be held from October 15 to 24 and the heritage-related events of the Department will be held on October 19, 20, and 21 and the last date for registration is October 16, according to Commissioner A. Devaraj.

He said that heritage cycling will be held on October 19 and cycles will be provided if required, for the first 100 registrants and those who register latter are free to bring their own bicycles.

The route will be from Town Hall and cover Clock Tower, Chamaraja Circle, K.R.Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Cauvery Emporium and return to Town Hall. There will be a heritage tonga ride on October 20 and this is for married couples who should be in traditional attire, said Mr. Devaraj.

The route will be the longer for heritage tonga ride and will cover Jaganmohan Palace, Crawford Hall, old DC office, Metropole Circle, Railway Station, MMC and RI, Cauvery Emporium and terminate at Town Hall. The same evening there will be a heritage tonga ride for VIPs to view the city lightings, Mr. Devaraj said.

The heritage walk will be held on October 21 and the route will be the same as that of heritage cycling. Resource persons from the department and specialists outsourced will brief the participants about the salient features of the monuments that will be explored.

For registration contact 0821-2424671/673.