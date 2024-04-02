Herbalife India partners with IIMB to drive sustainable supply chain practices

April 02, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Herbalife India, a global health and wellness company and community partnered with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) to establish a Supply Chain Sustainability Lab. Launched in 2023, this collaborative effort aims to advance sustainable supply chain practices, dissemination, and advocacy though research and development initiatives.

The Supply Chain Sustainability Lab takes a comprehensive five-pronged approach to sustainability - knowledge creation (tools, research), expert consulting for businesses, and encouraging a collaborative ecosystem through supplier assessment, education, and industry partnerships.

A core focus of the Supply Chain Sustainability Lab’s mission is empowering businesses through the development and implementation of practical tools. These first-of-their-kind tools include the Transportation Emission Measurement Tool (TEMT), which measures emissions across various transportation modes. Companies can leverage this data to make informed decisions that minimize their carbon footprint.

Uday Prakash, Vice President of Operations and Finance, at Herbalife India, said, “By leveraging successful case studies, implementing impactful tools, and collaborating with industry leaders, we’re adapting best practices to suit the Indian context. Together, we’re on a path to a greener future, inspiring others by encouraging a more sustainable supply chain ecosystem.”

Strategic collaborations with like-minded organisations have facilitated knowledge sharing and collaborative research projects, contributing to a deeper understanding of sustainable supply chain practices.