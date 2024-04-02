GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Herbalife India partners with IIMB to drive sustainable supply chain practices

April 02, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB).

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB). | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH KIRAN

Herbalife India, a global health and wellness company and community partnered with the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) to establish a Supply Chain Sustainability Lab. Launched in 2023, this collaborative effort aims to advance sustainable supply chain practices, dissemination, and advocacy though research and development initiatives.

The Supply Chain Sustainability Lab takes a comprehensive five-pronged approach to sustainability - knowledge creation (tools, research), expert consulting for businesses, and encouraging a collaborative ecosystem through supplier assessment, education, and industry partnerships.

A core focus of the Supply Chain Sustainability Lab’s mission is empowering businesses through the development and implementation of practical tools. These first-of-their-kind tools include the Transportation Emission Measurement Tool (TEMT), which measures emissions across various transportation modes. Companies can leverage this data to make informed decisions that minimize their carbon footprint.

Uday Prakash, Vice President of Operations and Finance, at Herbalife India, said, “By leveraging successful case studies, implementing impactful tools, and collaborating with industry leaders, we’re adapting best practices to suit the Indian context. Together, we’re on a path to a greener future, inspiring others by encouraging a more sustainable supply chain ecosystem.”

Strategic collaborations with like-minded organisations have facilitated knowledge sharing and collaborative research projects, contributing to a deeper understanding of sustainable supply chain practices.

Related Topics

Sustainability / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.