Hemophilia Society Foundation Day celebrated in Mysuru

November 24, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here on Friday that there was a perceptible decline in the number of blood donors and the trend should be reversed. He was speaking at the 44th Foundation Say of Hemophilia Society which was also an occasion to create patient awareness among the public.

Dr. Rajendra said hemophilia patients require regular transfusion of blood but during the pandemic blood donation came to a halt. Besides, the blood requirement of healthy young individuals was increasingly hard to come by due to health issues plaguing lot of youngsters in the present times.

He said such programmes will help create greater public awareness on hemophilia and spur youngsters to donate blood at least once in six months.

A human chain was also formed near Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple to mark the occasion and the event was jointly organized by Mysore Medical College and Research Institute and Mysore Hemophilia Society supported by Roche Foundation. The organizers said the event was also a tribute to their founder Ashok Verma and a blood donation camp was also held.

T-shirts were distributed to the participants and floral tributes paid to Ashok Verma besides releasing of balloon and banner. S.K. Mittal, president of Mysore Hemophilia Society, K.V. Gayatri, CEO, Mysuru ZP, nurses, students and hemophilia patients participated in the event.