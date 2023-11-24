HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hemophilia Society Foundation Day celebrated in Mysuru

November 24, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Foundation Day of the Hemophilia Society being observed in Mysuru on Friday.

Foundation Day of the Hemophilia Society being observed in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Foundation Day of the Hemophilia Society being observed in Mysuru on Friday.

Foundation Day of the Hemophilia Society being observed in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here on Friday that there was a perceptible decline in the number of blood donors and the trend should be reversed. He was speaking at the 44th Foundation Say of Hemophilia Society which was also an occasion to create patient awareness among the public.

Dr. Rajendra said hemophilia patients require regular transfusion of blood but during the pandemic blood donation came to a halt. Besides, the blood requirement of healthy young individuals was increasingly hard to come by due to health issues plaguing lot of youngsters in the present times.

He said such programmes will help create greater public awareness on hemophilia and spur youngsters to donate blood at least once in six months.

A human chain was also formed near Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple to mark the occasion and the event was jointly organized by Mysore Medical College and Research Institute and Mysore Hemophilia Society supported by Roche Foundation. The organizers said the event was also a tribute to their founder Ashok Verma and a blood donation camp was also held.

T-shirts were distributed to the participants and floral tributes paid to Ashok Verma besides releasing of balloon and banner. S.K. Mittal, president of Mysore Hemophilia Society, K.V. Gayatri, CEO, Mysuru ZP, nurses, students and hemophilia patients participated in the event.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / health / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.