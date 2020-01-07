Karnataka

Helpline set up for grievances

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has decided to launch a helpline to address grievances of students, teachers and parents.

In a meeting conducted on Tuesday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that they had decided to set up a helpline which will be be functional by March 31.

