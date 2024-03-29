GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Helmets distributed to mitigate road fatalities

March 29, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A private hospital in Mysuru on Thursday distributed helmets to a few students and youngsters as part of a programme organised to raise awareness about the importance of wearing helmets in an effort to mitigate road fatalities in the city.

Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru said it was committed to educating the public about the life-saving benefits of helmets usage and had organized the programme with a focus on promoting road safety in Mysuru.

About 25 helmets were given away to students and youngsters as part of the progamme held at the Emergency Department of Apollo Hospital on Thursday. Police Inspector Sharath Kumar H.P. and Sub-Inspector Mahaveer Bilagi of K.R. Traffic Division attended the programme along with a team of Apollo Hospital doctors including Dr. Rajkumar Wadhwa, Dr. Arun Srinivas, Dr. Srinivas Nalloor etc.

