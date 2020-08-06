Heavy rains in Hassan, Shivamogga

Heavy rains continued to lash many parts of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts on Thursday. Rivers have swollen, leaving the people in the downstream in fear. Landslides have been reported in many parts of Mudigere and Koppa taluks of Chikkamagaluru, hitting vehicular movement.

Many parts of Hosanagara, Thirthahalli, Sagar and Sorab in Shivamogga and Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru have had no power supply in the last two days. Hundreds of trees have fallen disrupting the power lines. Residents of Shivamogga city are also worried due to the increase of outflow from Tunga dam. A few localities of the city were flooded last year. Shivamogga Mayor has scheduled a meeting today to take precautionary measures.

Shivamogga received an average of 83.23 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. The highest of 192.6 mm was recorded in Hosanagar taluk. Vast tracts of paddy fields were inundated in the taluk. There has been no power supply in many parts of the taluk for the last three days. The water level at Linganamakki dam stands at 1,782 ft against the full reservoir level of 1,819 ft. The inflow is 84,806 cusecs.

Landslides have been reported in Charmadi Ghat in Mudigere taluk. Vehicles were stuck on the route for long hours. The local police are struggling hard to clear the route. Similar scenes were witnessed near Jayapura in Koppa taluk. Hundreds of trees have been uprooted in Mudigere taluk. Kottigehara hobli in Mudigere recorded 385 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Similarly, Javali (219mm), Kalasa (262 mm), Hirebayalu (200 mm), hoblis in the taluk received heavy rains. Kigga hobli in Sringer taluk recorded 203 mm of rainfall.

Parts of Sakaleshpur and Alur taluks in Hassan are receiving heavy rains. The inflow to Hemavati and Yagachi reservoirs has been increasing. The district administration has issued a warning for the people in the downstream.