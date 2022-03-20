Heavy rains at Mavali in Sorab taluk lead to one death

Many buildings were damaged and trees were uprooted during the heavy rains in parts of Sorab taluk on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A woman died after a tree fell on her after heavy rains at Mavali in Sorab taluk on Friday evening. Mallamma, 45, had gone out with a herd of sheep. She took shelter under a tree as the rain started. Due to heavy winds that intensified the rains, the tree fell on her.

The Sorab police have registered an unnatural death report. Sorab MLA Kumar Bangarappa and officers of the taluk administration visited the spot.

Mr. Bangarappa told the media that it was an unfortunate incident. The administration had taken note and compensation would be released to her family members.

The rains that lashed parts of Sorab taluk on Friday damaged crops, houses and government structures. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rain damage

The rains that lashed parts of Sorab on Friday damaged crops, houses and government structures. As per the initial estimates areca crop spread over 350 acres, vast tracts of maize farms and around 150 acres of banana plantations had been affected. Many schools also suffered damage, forcing the administration to shift classes temporarily to safer places.

Mr. Bangarappa said that the officers were still estimating the actual loss. “As many as 55 houses have been damaged in the rains. A school at Mavali has been shifted to Ambedkar Samudaya Bhavan,” he added.