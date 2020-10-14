Karnataka

Heavy rain inundates low-lying areas in Mangaluru

A pedestrian makes his way in water-logged Kottara Chowki in Mangaluru on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Heavy rains that pounded Dakshina Kannada district throughout Tuesday inundated low lying areas in Mangaluru and other parts by Wednesday morning.

Stormwater drains were overflowing in many areas including Kottara, Malemar, Bangrakulur, Jeppunamogaru and surrounding areas in the city. People had to wade through knee deep waters as the day broke.

The Met department has warned of very heavy rains in the coastal area till Thursday morning. The district administration has kept rescue teams on alert to attend to flooding in the district.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2020 2:05:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/heavy-rain-inundates-low-lying-areas-in-mangaluru/article32851787.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY