Heavy rain inundates low-lying areas in Mangaluru

Heavy rains that pounded Dakshina Kannada district throughout Tuesday inundated low lying areas in Mangaluru and other parts by Wednesday morning.

Stormwater drains were overflowing in many areas including Kottara, Malemar, Bangrakulur, Jeppunamogaru and surrounding areas in the city. People had to wade through knee deep waters as the day broke.

The Met department has warned of very heavy rains in the coastal area till Thursday morning. The district administration has kept rescue teams on alert to attend to flooding in the district.