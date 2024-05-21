Heavy rain continues to wreak havoc in Mysuru-Kodagu region

Incessant rains at night followed by a respite during the day have been the trend for the last few days in Mysuru-Kodagu region.

Though the south west monsoon is slated to arrive only in the first week of June, the pre-monsoon rains have intensified abetted by the low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued an Orange Alert in Kodagu for heavy rains, thunderstorms, and gusty wind citing the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). In addition, a Yellow Alert has been issued for Mysuru, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga.

The rainfall in south interior Karnataka during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, was 22 mm against a normal of 2 mm. The cumulative rainfall from May 1 to 21 is 126 mm against a normal of 56 mm and the cumulative pre-monsoon rainfall from March 1 to May 21 is 131 mm against a normal of 107 mm.

This is in contrast to the rainfall in April in south interior Karnataka when the entire belt – as also the rest of the State – was experiencing severe heat wave with actual rainfall during the month being only 6 mm against a normal of 40 mm.

In Kodagu, the rainfall in the district during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday was 3.44 mm. Rainfall recorded in Madikeri taluk was 28.80 mm, and at Virajpet it was 16.5 mm. Ponnampet registered 30.1 mm of rainfall during the same period while Somwarpet received 37.70 mm of rainfall. Kushalnagar taluk received 48.10 mm of rainfall and the cumulative rainfall in Kodagu district since January 1st is 230.48 mm against 123.56 mm of rainfall received during the same period last year.

Within Kodagu catchment areas of Cauvery were receiving good rainfall and Bhagamandala recorded 26.60 mm of rainfall on Tuesday. Sampaje (37 mm), Napoklu (28mm), Madikeri Kasaba (23.60mm) Shantalli (50mm), Kushlanagar (36.20), and Suntikoppa (35.20 mm) were other areas with a significant rainfall. But the highest rainfall was in Balale which received 80.09 mm of rainfall.