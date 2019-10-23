Heavy rain causes leak in Hoysala temple roof

Leakage from the roof of the historic Sri Lakshmi Narayana temple — built in the Hoysala kingdom — at Hosa Holalu, K.R. Pet, has raised safety concerns.

The roof has been leaking at many places, especially near the pillars, following the heavy rain since Monday night, said Revenue Department sources. Rainwater has accumulated near and even entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple owing to the leak, they added.

The officials said they would ask the Archaeological Survey of India or other authorities to undertake repair works at the temple.

The temple was built by King Veera Someshwara of the Hoysala empire in 1250. It has attracted several thousands of tourists, historians and sculpture enthusiasts across the world over the past decades.