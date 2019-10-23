Karnataka

Heavy rain causes leak in Hoysala temple roof

Rain water leaking from the roof of Hoysala kingdom-built historical Sri Lakshmi Narayana temple at Hosa Holalu in K.R. Pet on Tuesday.

Rain water leaking from the roof of Hoysala kingdom-built historical Sri Lakshmi Narayana temple at Hosa Holalu in K.R. Pet on Tuesday.  

more-in

Leakage from the roof of the historic Sri Lakshmi Narayana temple — built in the Hoysala kingdom — at Hosa Holalu, K.R. Pet, has raised safety concerns.

The roof has been leaking at many places, especially near the pillars, following the heavy rain since Monday night, said Revenue Department sources. Rainwater has accumulated near and even entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple owing to the leak, they added.

The officials said they would ask the Archaeological Survey of India or other authorities to undertake repair works at the temple.

The temple was built by King Veera Someshwara of the Hoysala empire in 1250. It has attracted several thousands of tourists, historians and sculpture enthusiasts across the world over the past decades.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
environmental issues
water (natural resource)
flood
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2019 4:41:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/heavy-rain-causes-leak-in-hoysala-temple-roof/article29772392.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY