Heated exchanges between policeand advocates lead to traffic jam

A verbal battle between advocates and the police led to an hour-long traffic jam on the Deputy Commissioner office premises in Belagavi on Friday.
A police constable on duty on the office premises objected to a lawyer parking his car by the side of the road that passes through the compound wall of the premises, as he felt that it could disrupt traffic. There were some heated exchanges between the police constable and other policemen there and the advocate and his colleagues.
This angered the Bar Association members who said that the police constable had insulted the advocates. They demanded that the Police Commissioner direct the police constable to go back to the spot and apologise to the lawyers.
Assistant Commissioner Narayan Baramani, who arrived at the spot, summoned the police constable and asked him to take back some of his objectionable words and express regret. But the lawyers were not convinced.
They forced the police to remove all barricades in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and make space for parking vehicles of those who visit the court which is next to the Deputy Commissioner’s office.
The advocates, led by association president A.G. Mulawadmath, relented after the traffic police removed the barricades.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath