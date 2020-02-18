Health officers inspect roadside eateries

The officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department, on Tuesday morning, conducted a drive to check if roadside eateries in Hassan follow health safety norms.

A team of officers, under the leadership of District Health Officer K.H. Sathish Kumar, conducted the drive near Sahyadri Circle on Salagame Road.

The officers noticed that none of the cooks was wearing aprons. They told the owners of the stalls to ensure their employees wear aprons and also cover their head and face while cooking and serving food.

The team took samples of drinking water provided for the customers. “We will check the water samples in the laboratory and if the water is not potable, we will issue notices”, said Mr. Sathish Kumar.

The owners were told not to use plastic sheets while preparing idlis. The food items should not be packed in printed papers, the owners were told.

Mr. Sathish Kumar said the officers would continue the drive in other places regularly. “As part of the drive, we are educating eatery owners as well as cautioning them of strict action if they fail to follow the safety norms,” he added.

Food Safety officer Hirannaiah and others took part in the drive.