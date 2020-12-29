He took part in various public events hours before his death

Dharme Gowda was deeply hurt by incidents that happened in the Council on December 15, says his brother

Hours before the suspected suicide, Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson S.L. Dharme Gowda took part in various public programmes and delivered a speech too.

Earlier in the day on Monday, he inaugurated a gym, pedalling an indoor cycling bike in Chikkamagaluru, inspiring youths to keep themselves fit and healthy. A few hours later on the day, he was found dead on a railway track near Gunasagar in Kadur taluk.

Being a people’s representative, Mr. Dharme Gowda took part in the inauguration of Yuvajanotsava, a youth festival, organised by Department Youth Empowerment and Youth at Kala Bhavana.

BJP national general secretary and Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T. Ravi was with him in the programme. He was shocked to hear the news of his death. “He was active in the programme and nobody could anticipate he would end his life like this,” said Mr. Ravi.

After the programme, Mr. Dharme Gowda returned to his farmhouse near Ayyanakere in Kadur taluk. According to his close associates, he left his house around 4.30 p.m. driving his private car. As he crossed the gate, his driver Dharmaraj got into the car. Mr. Dharme Gowda drove the car up to a petrol station nearby, where the driver occupied the driving seat.

According to the driver, Mr. Dharme Gowda had a telephonic conversation with his associate Hemanth about the train timings. Following his instructions, Dharmaraj drove the car up to Banavara, about 35 km from Sakharayapatna. On the return, Mr. Dharme Gowda asked the driver to stop vehicle near the railway tracks at Gunasagar and got down. He left the place instructing the driver to park the vehicle a few yards away and wait for his return. “It was around 6.15 p.m. when we reached Gunasagar. As he did not come back soon, I informed his personal staff and family members,” the driver told media.

The police and local people searched for him and found a body on the railway track late in the night.

S.L. Bhoje Gowda, MLC and younger brother of Mr. Dharme Gowda, said his brother was deeply hurt by the incidents that happened in the Legislative Council on December 15.