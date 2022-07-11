HDK tests positive for COVID-19

Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal Secular leader H. D. Kumaraswamy has tested positive for COVID-19. A release from his office said that the test was conducted after he complained of body ache and mild fever and the test result came positive.

The former Chief Minister said that he would be under quarantine for the next 10 days and appealed to party workers to co-operate. "Doctors have suggested home isolation and I will take rest. I appeal to those who have come in my contact during the last three to four days to get tested," he tweeted on Monday night.

Incidentally, he was also present at the residence of his father and former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda when the NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu visited the veteran leader on Sunday.

Party sources said that this was the second time that the former Chief Minister had tested positive for COVID-19.