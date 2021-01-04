HDK promises major party rehaul ahead of Sankranti

He announces core committee to decide on important issues

Amidst rumours of alleged “tacit understanding” with the ruling BJP and under pressure due to successive electoral defeats post-2018, Janata Dal (Secular) appears set for a organisational rehaul. Party leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday announced dissolution of all party posts, except the post of president, and formation of a core committee comprising senior leaders to decide on all important issues.

Blueprint ready

The blueprint for the party’s restructuring, he said, is ready and will be unveiled before Sankranti. “A core committee will be formed at the State-level to monitor activities. Separately, representatives from all the 224 constituencies will be drawn into the central party office and attendance in monthly meeting will be mandatory for those in the central team. Similar structures would be set up at district and taluk levels,” the former Chief Minister said. “Apart from strongholds and potential areas, organisation structures will be set up in places where party is weak or has no base. Identity card will be given to party workers.”

His announcement at the Yuva Janata Dal meeting here on Monday came a day after he attacked BJP over the issue of alliance, and close on the heels of gram panchayat poll results. While both Mr. Kumaraswamy and party State President H.K. Kumaraswamy claimed party’s performance had been good in the GP elections, it comes in the backdrop of BJP claiming major inroads into Old Mysore region, the traditional stronghold of JD(S).

Early start

“To prepare the party for the 2023 elections and the immediate elections for the taluk and zilla panchayat, it is necessary that party is strengthened,” Mr. Kumaraswamy argued. He said that “JD (S) era” could begin in 2023 if hard work is put in over the next two years. In the restructuring process, an organising secretary, general secretary and vice president will be appointed to each of the four revenue divisions, he added.

Urging the party workers and office bearers not to lose morale over the defeat in byelections to the Assembly, he said that trends in general elections will be different. Mr. Kumaraswamy said that he had already planned five key programmes to be implemented if the party is voted to power in 2023.

Earlier, Mr. H.K. Kumaraswamy claimed that party-backed candidates both in Old Mysore region and North Karnataka had done well. “In Sira where we recently lost in the byelections, party-backed candidates have done exceedingly well. We can give the list of candidates and panchayats,” he added. Yuva JD(S) president K. Nikhil claimed that Mandya voters had not let the party down, and 70% to 80% of winning candidates were backed by JD(S).