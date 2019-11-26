HDK now says party ready for mid-term polls if necessary

The Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, who have been maintaining that the party was not ready for mid-term polls, on Tuesday did a U-turn with the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy stating that they would “face mid-term polls if necessary.”

“Nothing can be said till the results of the bypolls. In case mid-term polls do happen, we are ready to face it,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said at an election rally in Chickballapur, referring to the statements of the former Chief Minister Siddaraiamaiah, who has said the State could be heading towards mid-term polls.

Mr. Kumaraswamy’s statement on mid-term polls assumes importance in the light of his father and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda defending the party’s position not to bring down the BJP government on the grounds that their party was not ready for the polls.

In fact, Mr. Kumaraswamy himself had said that his party will not allow the fall of the BJP government as the people in the State were affected by floods and rains, and an election at this juncture would be inconvenient.