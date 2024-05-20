GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HDK alleges govt. is tapping phones of HDD family members

Published - May 20, 2024 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has dismissed H.D. Kumaraswamy’s charge of phones being tapped.

| Photo Credit: file photo

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday accused the State government of tapping the phones of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family members in connection with the alleged sexual abuse case.

“Our phones are being tapped. The phones of 45 people in my close circle are also being tapped. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar knows everything about what I speak on phone. If I switch to a new phone it can also be tapped within 24 hours. Phones of all members of my family are being tapped,” the former Chief Minister alleged. 

Referring to Mr. Shivakumar as ‘CD Shivu’, Mr Kumaraswamy alleged that the Congress leader was targeting his family because he had exposed several illegalities committed by him.

“Why did you (Mr. Shivakumar) distribute the pen drives? Was it to provide justice to the families of the victims or was it to push them to the streets?” he asked.

He demanded that Mr. Shivakumar be booked for abetment to crime, concealing the crime, and violating the oath of office. He alleged that Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan was also targeting his family as his government did not appoint him as the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru when he (Mr. Kumaraswamy) was the Chief Minister.

DKS denies charges

Dismissing Mr. Kumaraswamy’s allegations, Mr. Shivakumar said Mr.  Kumaraswamy and his brother H.D. Revanna were not terrorists to warrant such action.

“The government taps phones of terrorists with due processes. There is no need to tap the phones of political leaders in the State. They are making these allegations for publicity,” he told mediapersons.

Asked about Mr. Kumarswamy’s allegation of his hand in the release of the pen drive, the Deputy Chief Minister said he had nothing to do with the pen drive case.

“They do not get sleep if they do not mention my name every now and then. Mr. Kumaraswamy himself has said that one shall reap what he sows. The law will take its course,” he said.

Asked about the release of audio of his alleged telephonic conversation with Devaraje Gowda, advocate, and former MP, L.R. Shivarame Gowda, Mr. Shivakumar said:  “I have not spoken anything with anyone that is not supposed to be spoken. I am a politician and a lot of people from across party lines come to meet me. They also had asked for time, but I had not given any time. I have not spoken to them even for a minute. I too have political awareness and seriousness of the issue.”

