HDD: Centre should have focused on cases, not polls

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Monday said that COVID-19 pandemic would not have been what it is if the Centre had concentrated on COVID-19 management rather than the elections in five States.

“The surge in virus may have been due to elections in five States. The Centre focused on the elections and did not concentrate on the pandemic. If the focus was on pandemic, it would not have assumed this proportion,” he told reporters at the JD(S) party office here. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi focussed on winning elections and forgot about the pandemic,” he said.

On the Prime Minister shedding tears over the loss of lives, Mr. Gowda said he may have become emotional since his constituency has been badly affected.

The former Prime Minister said that due to the pandemic, the Opposition parties are not in a situation to take to the streets to fight the government. “Karnataka has received a raw deal in getting financial assistance from the Centre. More funds have been given to smaller States. The Centre has shown stepmotherly treatment in allocation of vaccines, medicines, ventilators, and oxygen,” he allleged.