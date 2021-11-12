HC stays undergraduate law exams starting Nov. 15

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday stayed the examinations of undergraduate law courses to be conducted by the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) from November 15.

Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the interim order on a batch of petitions filed by Rishab Trakraoo and other students, who are pursuing various law courses in the colleges affiliated to the KSLU in the State.

The petitioners have contended that the decision of the KSLU amounts to violation of the directives of University Grants Commission and the State Government to promote students based on the parameters set by the UGC, without conducting examinations in view of the pandemic.

The court said the students’ contentions required detailed consideration, and that they would be discriminated if exams were held when many other universities were promoting law students based on the UGC’s parameters.

Noticing that the State Government had issued a circular on July 23, 2021, clearly dispensing with the examination for the II and IV semesters in three-year degree courses apart from the others, the court said the KSLU issued circular for holding exams contrary to the circular issued by the Government.