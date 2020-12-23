HC stays decision to freeze dearness allowance of workmen of HAL, BEL

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday stayed the decision of the managements to freeze the dearness allowance (DA) for the workmen of the public sector undertakings — Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL).
Justice R. Devadas passed the interim order on the petitions filed by BEL Workers’ Union and the Hindustan Aeronautics Employees’ Association challenging the office memorandum issued by the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises on November 19, and the circulars issued by the BEL and the HAL managements for freezing the DA for workmen.
Earlier, the High Court was informed by the counsel for the employees’ unions that the Union government, in a similar proceedings before the Kerala High Court, had made it clear that its office memorandum of freezing DA applies only to the the executives and non-unionised supervisors of Central public sector enterprises and it is not applicable to non-executives.
Following, this the court said that circulars issued by the respective managements of HAL and BEL are not applicable to the workmen and directed the managements to ensure payment of DA with effect from October 1, 2020 as per the agreement with the employees’ unions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath