HC notice to State govt. on SC/ST Act

The Karnataka High Court on Friday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition, which complained that the authorities have failed to effectively implement provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,1989, in the Karnataka.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy passed the order on the petition filed by the Committee for Monitoring and Strengthening SCs and STs in Karnataka.
It was pointed out on behalf of the petitioners that various provisions like constitution of special courts under this law had not been implemented fully in the State though the law came into force 25 years ago.
“Apart from pointing out the order of the Supreme Court, the petitioner pointed out several breaches of the Act and failure of the State government and other authorities to implement the Act... It is the duty of the State government to ensure that the provisions of the Act are implemented in true letter and spirit,” the Bench observed, while adjourning further hearing till July 16.
