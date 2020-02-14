HC notice to govt. on plea against Shadakshari Swamy’s appointment as KPSC chairperson

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday ordered issue of notice to the State government on a PIL petition questioning legality of the appointment of Shadakshari Swamy as Karnataka State Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairperson.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhya Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the order on the petition filed by T.N. Narasimhamurthy, a social activist.

The petitioner claimed that Mr. Swamy, a retired IAS officer, was chosen for the post on July 26, 2019, the day when B.S. Yediyurappa took charge as Chief Minister, and notification on the appointment was issued on August 14, 2019.

It has been contended in the petition that Mr. Swamy was chosen without forming any search committee as recommended by the Hota committee report and such selection was contrary to the guidelines issued by the Karnataka High Court and the apex court.