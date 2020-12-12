HC imposes cost on Yogeshwar

The High Court of Karnataka has imposed a cost on C.P. Yogeshwar (in picture), MLC, and others for repeatedly approaching the court in multifarious proceedings seeking relief in criminal cases registered against them for cheating, forgery, and other offences by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) in the alleged scam related to Megacity (Bangalore) Developers and Builders Ltd.

Justice John Michael Cunha passed the order while dismissing the petitions filed by Mr. Yogeshwar, his brother C.P. Gangadhareshwar, and six others, while imposing a cost of ₹3,000 each for each petition filed by them for questioning an order of taking cognisance of offence against them in 2012 by the special court for economic offences. Mr. Yogeshwar was managing director of the firm.

“Having regard to the conduct of the petitioners in repeatedly approaching this court, seeking the very same relief, in multifarious proceedings, the petitioners are required to mulcted with exemplary cost,” the Bench observed, while noticing that they had filed petitions in 2012 challenging the orders passed by the special court and the same pleas were made in these these petitions filed in 2017.

Also, the court held that the complaint lodged by the SFIO in 2012 prima facie disclose the ingredients of the offences alleged against them while declining to accept their contentions that there was no material to proceed against them.

The SFIO had said that Mr. Yogeshwar had allegedly committed an offence by obtaining multiple Director Identification Numbers by producing forged documents to overcome disqualification from being director of a firm, besides allegedly siphoning off crores of rupees by cheating investors.