HC gets a new judge

The High Court of Karnataka got a new judge on Monday with 48-year-old C.M. Poonacha taking oath as an additional judge.

Born on April 6, 1974, Justice Poonacha completed his bachelors degree in law from the University Law College Bengaluru, and enrolled as an advocate in 1998. He gained initial experience in the field of law by working in his father C.M. Monnappa’s law chamber before starting a law firm along with his like-minded law graduate friends.

He had served as an advocate for various government entities, banks, insurance companies besides being empanelled with the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. He was serving as an additional government advocate prior to his elevation as a judge.