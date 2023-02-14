HC expresses displeasure over CM-headed panel’s failure to meet as per law to prevent atrocities on SC and ST persons

February 14, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday expressed serious displeasure over not holding of the meeting of Chief Minister-headed High Power Vigilance and Monitoring Committee from the past year to review the implementation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

No meeting since 2022

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi made these observations on noticing that the CM-headed committee had failed to even once in 2022 though law makes it mandatory to hold two meetings, in January and in July, of every calendar year. Also, no meeting is held so far in 2023, the Bench noted.

The Bench was hearing a PIL petition filed in 2020 by Parishishta Jathi/Parishishta Pangadagala Melvicharane Mattu Balavardhana Sangha, Bengaluru, complaining about effective implementation of SC and ST (PoA) Act.

The Bench noted that meeting was not held in 2022 even though the court back in 2021 had taken exception for not holding the meeting of the CM-headed committee, which was set up as per the mandate of the Rule 16(2) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995.

Review of relief, rehab

The Rule 16 also puts responsibility on the CM-headed committee to review relief and rehabilitation facilities provided to the victims and other matters connected therewith, prosecution of cases under the SC and ST (PoA) Act, role of different officers/agencies responsible for implementing the provisions of the Act and various reports received by the State Government.

On the reports submitted by the State Government on holding meetings of district level and the sub-divisional level vigilance and monitoring committees, the court said that it was prima facie not satisfied with the reports.

The reports raise more questions that providing answers to various issues raised by the court during earlier hearing and reports appears to be prepared in hurry to show to the court that some action has been taken, the Bench observed while adjourning further hearing by three weeks.