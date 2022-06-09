HC directs RGUHS to conduct fresh practical exams for 41 final year MBBS students

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to conduct fresh practical examinations in different subjects for 41 students of the final year MBBS course who have knocked on the doors of the court complaining about correctness of the marks awarded to them in practical exams in certain subjects.

Justice M.I. Arun passed the order while disposing of the petitions filed by Basavaraj Itagi and others complaining that non-conduct of exam without following the prescribed procedure had impacted the marks awarded to them.

It was contended on behalf of the petitioners that they had passed all the theory exams and they were awarded less than the minimum marks required in the practical exams due to “personal bias” towards them by some faculty members and due to failure of external evaluators evaluating the papers in the prescribed manner.

During the hearing, the counsel for the university gave an undertaking to the court that taking into consideration the interest of the students and without going into the fact whether the practical examinations were conducted in accordance with law or not, fresh practical examinations would be conducted for the petitioner-students in the respective subjects in which they have grievances.

While disposing of the petitions, the court directed the university to conduct fresh practical exams within three weeks.