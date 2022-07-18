HC denies bail to youth who shared military information with ISI agent

The High Court of Karnataka has refused to grant bail to a 24-year-old youth, who was arrested by the city police in November last year, on the charge of sharing information on military, navy and air force online with a Pakistani woman, who is said to be an agent of the ISI.

Justice K. Natarajan passed the order while dismissing a petition filed by Jeetendar Singh, a resident of Bengaluru.

Possibility of absconding

Observing that the petitioner cannot be granted bail in a serious case where he has sent the important information to the Intelligence of Pakistan, the court said, “If bail is granted to the petitioner, there is every possibility of the petitioner absconding from the case and delaying the process.”

“Even otherwise, there will be threat to the life of the petitioner, if he comes out of jail. Therefore, in order to safeguard the interest of the petitioner as well as the safety and security of the nation, it is not a fit case for grating bail to the petitioner-accused,” the court observed.

The city police had registered the case against the accused based on information provided by an officer of the Southern Command to the City Police Commissioner about the name and activities of the accused.

No incriminating material

It was contended on behalf of the petitioner that he is innocent, he came in contact with the woman through social media, and to secure her love and affection, he posed in Indian military uniform. Except using uniform and sharing some photographs, there is no incriminating material to show that he had sent any information to the Pakistani, it was argued.

However, the court from the contents of retrieved messages, sent by him to the woman and received from her, and the other information, has found that there is prima facie material to show that he had shared secret information with the ISI agent.