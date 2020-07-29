HC declines to stay CET; says all with valid hall ticket should be allowed to write test

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed that all the candidates, who report to the designated examination centre with valid hall tickets, should be allowed to write the Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses to be held on July 30 and 31.
A Division Bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice M.I. Arun passed the interim order at 7.30 p.m. while declining to interfere with conduct of CET amidst increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the State.
Though the Standard Operating Procedure for CET states that the students tested positive for COVID-19 will have to produce a medical certificate about their fitness to appear in the test, and a risk consent declaration, the Bench said that the authorities should not insist on such documents.
The Bench said that it cannot interfere in the conduct of the test, which is the domain of experts, as already about 1.84 lakh students have downloaded their hall tickets, showing willingness to appear in the test.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath